“The goal is to be a billionaire at 40, if you’re in your 30s” — Comedian, Mr Jollof

EntertainmentComedy
By Peter

Popular comedian, Mr Jollof, has revealed what the goal of people in their 30s should be, when they finally clock 40.

Mr Jollof people in 30s become billionaire at 40

The comedy act, in a post which was shared on his Instagram Stories, stated that the goal should be to become a billionaire by the time, those set of people get to 40 years of age.

In his words;

“If you are in your 30s, the goal is to be a billionaire at 40.”

His post has however caused several reactions from social media users, as many people appear to disagree with him on this.

Below are some reactions from Netizens we saw:

@onye_guy commented: “How much millions are you worth currently mr man!? STOP the pressure on young people!”

@estherwhytebassey wrote: “Everyone can’t be a billionaire. Some people just want to have money that can take care of their needs and not the one that will give them unnecessary problems.”

@sty_essence wrote: “Allow people breatheeeeee …we are fighting for our lives in this country.”

