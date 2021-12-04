Veteran Nollywood actress, Stella Damasus has paid tribute to her late husband, Jaiye Aboderin, who passed on 17 years ago.

In a heartbreaking Instagram post, she recounted the beautiful memories she shared together with her late husband, as she reiterated that the pain of losing a loved one never goes away.

“It’s been 17 years but it still feels like yesterday. Not sure I am handling it better than last year but I am trying. The pain never goes away but time helps me deal with it somehow. My happiness is that we made the best memories together and that keeps me going. I am sure you know the girls have made me so proud.

I remember the day we did this song together in the studio. You sang your verse and I fell in love all over again. You winked at me from the vocal booth and I blushed. When you came out you hugged me and said you meant every word. I miss you so much Jay, words cannot express it enough for me. We will never forget you. I am grateful to God that I got to do life with you no matter how short. A great man, the best husband and the most amazing dad. You will always be in our hearts. Love you forever,” she wrote.

Watch the video below;