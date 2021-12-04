TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Posthumous Birthday Celebration: Sylvester Oromoni’s Chat…

Funke Akindele in tears as she visits her kids’ school…

Ini Edo confirms reports that she welcomed a baby girl through…

“The pain never goes away” – Stella Damasus remembers late husband 17 years after his death (Video)

Entertainment
By Shalom

Veteran Nollywood actress, Stella Damasus has paid tribute to her late husband, Jaiye Aboderin, who passed on 17 years ago.

In a heartbreaking Instagram post, she recounted the beautiful memories she shared together with her late husband, as she reiterated that the pain of losing a loved one never goes away.

READ ALSO

Actress Linda Ejiofor mocks her husband for taking her on a…

“If I shit my husband go chop am” – Toyin…

“It’s been 17 years but it still feels like yesterday. Not sure I am handling it better than last year but I am trying. The pain never goes away but time helps me deal with it somehow. My happiness is that we made the best memories together and that keeps me going. I am sure you know the girls have made me so proud.

I remember the day we did this song together in the studio. You sang your verse and I fell in love all over again. You winked at me from the vocal booth and I blushed. When you came out you hugged me and said you meant every word. I miss you so much Jay, words cannot express it enough for me. We will never forget you. I am grateful to God that I got to do life with you no matter how short. A great man, the best husband and the most amazing dad. You will always be in our hearts. Love you forever,” she wrote.

Watch the video below;

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Posthumous Birthday Celebration: Sylvester Oromoni’s Chat with His Sister…

Funke Akindele in tears as she visits her kids’ school (Photos)

Ini Edo confirms reports that she welcomed a baby girl through surrogacy

Final moments of Dowen student, Sylvester, claims he was given substance to…

Last words of late Dowen student, Sylvester Oromoni before his death

Students allegedly responsible for Sylvester Oromoni’s death reportedly flown…

Late Sylvester Oromoni’s Sister Celebrates His Twelfth Birthday With…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Joy Isi Bewaji calls out Lami Phillips, Director of Dowen College, over the…

“I have never experienced cheating in my relationship because I…

Amid Case of 12-year-old Slyvester Oromoni, Student Beats Teacher To Death In…

“The pain never goes away” – Stella Damasus remembers late husband 17 years…

Ubi Franklin reacts to Kate Henshaw’s video on case of late Sylvester…

Tonto Dikeh delivers flowers at the gate of Dowen College, as she celebrates…

Black Liquid found in Sylvester Oromoni’s Stomach During Autopsy (Details)

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More