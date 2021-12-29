Tiwa Savage in tears as man in s3x tape with her allegedly ends their relationship (Details)

Recent reports have alleged that the man in s3x tape with Tiwa Savage has allegedly called off their relationship.

Blogger, Cutiejulz who made the allegation via Instagram, claimed that Tiwa Savage who packed 30 shoes to go on vacation with her rumoured lover, broke down in tears after he ended the relationship abruptly.

Cutie wrote:

“Shey Una remember our famous tape in which your favourites were standing with “Queen” up and down abi? 😩😩😩 Omo if you have red cloth and you be woman wey stand with “Queen” that time, abeg let’s meet now now with “WE NO GO GREE” placards.

E don happen o… Gbenzer don serve Gbenzee breakfast. Serious breakfast o. After packing 30 shoes to vacation, Oga Gbenser con serve Aunty gbenzee epic English breakfast.

Omo, information from club last night confirmed … Abeg Aunty para tire.. wetin happened for Dubai with Oga Wizkid has repeated with Oga AaaaaBbbOooLooO in 2021😩😩😩

Man in X film has served Aunty in X film breakfast. Them sey even as Aunty dey cry, dey para… Oga con open mouth tell Aunty sey relationship no be by force 😩😩😩 Oga change am for Aunty.

Abeg this breakfast don enter Aunty wella. She purposely went to Ghana to visit boo only for boo to settle with youngie who is at very close range 😩😩😩 Chai! This thing pain me sha.. 😩🤦‍♀️”