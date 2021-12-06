Toke Makinwa reveals the only thing she inherited from her late father

Popular media personality, Toke Makinwa has shared a photo of her sole inheritance from her late father.

The controversial TV host disclosed this in an unfiltered photo which she shared on Instagram.

Recall, the father of the talented presenter and actress died in a gas explosion when she was only eight years old.

After his tragic death and other unfortunate circumstances, the daughter rose to make ‘Makinwa’ a household name.

In a moment of raw honesty and vulnerability, Toke took a picture showing off the brown spots on her skin.

She revealed that the brown spots that extended from her neck to her shoulder were inherited from her father. In the post, she indicated that it was genetically inherited, implying that her father also had them.

“The only thing I inherited from my late dad, had to burn my skin tags today. Feeling really emosh……” the caption of the Instagram story read.