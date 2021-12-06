TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Family of Adewale Kashamu, one of the students who allegedly…

“She’s a demon” – Lady drags mother of…

Groom loses parents, siblings, uncle, other relatives in fatal…

Toke Makinwa reveals the only thing she inherited from her late father

Entertainment
By Shalom

Popular media personality, Toke Makinwa has shared a photo of her sole inheritance from her late father.

The controversial TV host disclosed this in an unfiltered photo which she shared on Instagram.

READ ALSO

“Battle of Fashion”, as BB Naija’s Saskay…

“This is the life I once prayed for” –…

Recall, the father of the talented presenter and actress died in a gas explosion when she was only eight years old.

After his tragic death and other unfortunate circumstances, the daughter rose to make ‘Makinwa’ a household name.

In a moment of raw honesty and vulnerability, Toke took a picture showing off the brown spots on her skin.

She revealed that the brown spots that extended from her neck to her shoulder were inherited from her father. In the post, she indicated that it was genetically inherited, implying that her father also had them.

“The only thing I inherited from my late dad, had to burn my skin tags today. Feeling really emosh……” the caption of the Instagram story read.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Family of Adewale Kashamu, one of the students who allegedly brutalized…

“She’s a demon” – Lady drags mother of one of the…

Groom loses parents, siblings, uncle, other relatives in fatal accident, hours…

Sylvester Oromoni’s father reveals the last thing his son did before he…

Breaking: Dowen College Sealed By Police

Sylvester Oromoni’s sister shares the message she received from one of the…

Dowen College release statement to commiserate with Sylvester Oromoni’s…

1 of 4

LATEST UPDATES

“There are bullies in Nollywood” – actress Halima Abubakar…

“Sylvester Oromoni’s death is a slap on the face of education”…

D’banj is the first person who saw a potential in me — Don Jazzy opens up…

“It is important for us to tackle challenges on our own” – Eniola Badmus…

Sylvester Oromoni’s father replies those dragging him for celebrating his…

Toke Makinwa reveals the only thing she inherited from her late father

“Men who lie to women about their marital status should be punished by…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More