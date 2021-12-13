TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

You do evil things to hurt people – Kemi Olunloyo’s…

“You knew me and admired me” – Solomon Buchi…

“People dey lie sha” – James Brown lashes out…

UEFA declares Champions League Round of 16 draw “null and void” after technical error

Sport
By Peter

European football governing body, UEFA has declared the Champions League Round of 16 draw “null and void” following a technical error.

UEFA declares Champions League Round of 16 draw null and void

 

The error which left English side, Manchester United out of a portion of the draw, has caused UEFA to rule the draw off and reschedule a new time for a fresh one.

READ ALSO

Champions League UEFA: Who Is the Favorite?

Ronaldo delivers on Old Trafford return as Manchester United…

“A material error occurred in the draw for the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 as a result of a technical malfunction with the software of an external service provider that notifies the officials as to which clubs are qualified to face each other,”  UEFA stated in a statement.

Credits: UEFA

A tweet on UEFA’s official Twitter handle also reads;

“Following a technical problem with the software of an external service provider that instructs the officials as to which teams are eligible to play each other, a material error occurred in the draw for the UEFA Champions League Round of 16.

“As a result, the draw has been ruled null and void, and it will be completely redrawn at 1500 CET.”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

You do evil things to hurt people – Kemi Olunloyo’s alleged son…

“You knew me and admired me” – Solomon Buchi says as he…

“People dey lie sha” – James Brown lashes out at Bobrisky…

“Your bio says certified relationship expert but everything about you…

“Blessing don lie again , anybody wey believe Blessing after the onyeeze…

Relationship expert, Blessing Okoro reacts to allegation of claiming her married…

“Chike promised to marry me, before he became famous” — Alleged ex-girlfriend of…

1 of 4

LATEST UPDATES

“A man who can’t cook is open target for the devil” – US-based Nigerian pastor,…

UEFA declares Champions League Round of 16 draw “null and void”…

“The goal is to be a billionaire at 40, if you’re in your 30s” — Comedian,…

Linda Osifo gives Alex Ekubo N100k after complaining he was broke

Nollywood Actor, Samuel Ajibola and wife welcome their first child

“I Built A Sachet And Bottle Water Production Factory In Her Name” –…

“Never re-friend a person that has tried to destroy your character”…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More