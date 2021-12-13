UEFA declares Champions League Round of 16 draw “null and void” after technical error

European football governing body, UEFA has declared the Champions League Round of 16 draw “null and void” following a technical error.

The error which left English side, Manchester United out of a portion of the draw, has caused UEFA to rule the draw off and reschedule a new time for a fresh one.

“A material error occurred in the draw for the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 as a result of a technical malfunction with the software of an external service provider that notifies the officials as to which clubs are qualified to face each other,” UEFA stated in a statement.

A tweet on UEFA’s official Twitter handle also reads;

“Following a technical problem with the software of an external service provider that instructs the officials as to which teams are eligible to play each other, a material error occurred in the draw for the UEFA Champions League Round of 16.

“As a result, the draw has been ruled null and void, and it will be completely redrawn at 1500 CET.”