Entertainment
By Shalom

A Nigerian lady has taken to Twitter to appeal to Nigerians to help her find a ‘handsome’ man who she took photos with on boxing day.

The lady identified as Georgina Charles revealed that they met at an event on Boxing Day, but they didn’t get to exchange contacts because she left the event early.

The lady who has apparently developed interest in the young man, begged Twitter users to look for him while describing him as the love of her life.

Sharing photos they took together at the event, she wrote:

“I met this handsome and sweet man yesterday, but we didn’t get to exchange numbers, and I left the event early! Please retweet until I find the LOML. Twitter Abeg, do your thing”.

