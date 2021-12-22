TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Regina Daniels dragged after revealing how much she spent on…

Visitor reveals what he overheard a mother telling her children…

“I call him nature” – Regina Daniels says as…

Why I dislike boys – DJ Cuppy opens up (Video)

Entertainment
By Shalom

Popular Nigerian disc jockey, Florence Ifeoluwa Otedola, popularly known as DJ Cuppy has reiterated her strong dislike for boys.

In a new video, the billionaire’s daughter cum Disc Jockey lamented that she looks happy but she’s really pissed inside.

READ ALSO

DJ Cuppy replies Nigerian guy who body shammed her

Having a fallout with Kiddwaya is really tough for me – DJ…

She further went on to repeatedly assert “I hate boys”.

Speaking on her reason for making such comment, she insinuated that boys do not act in the way she needs them to act at all times.

“This guy isn’t acting how I need him to act”, she wrote in the caption of her video.

However, her video has triggered outrage from Nigerians, especially men who think the billionaire’s daughter is feeling too proud and thinking too highly of herself.

Watch the video below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Regina Daniels dragged after revealing how much she spent on Christmas shopping…

Visitor reveals what he overheard a mother telling her children while he was…

“I call him nature” – Regina Daniels says as she celebrates…

Lady narrates how her cousin lost fiance four days to their wedding, after…

Your man deserves to know everything about your past before marriage –…

“You dey fear slap?” – Reactions as James Brown arrives Warri…

Movie star, Jude Chukwuka and wife, Mimi Ufuoma welcome a baby boy (Video)

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Lady shares touching story as she gets set to wed man she met at motor park

He accommodated me in his room when I had nowhere to go – Wizkid…

“Somebody’s son has found Imade” – Reactions as Tiwa…

Liquorose celebrates Christmas at orphanage home, donates foodstuff, other items

Why I dislike boys – DJ Cuppy opens up (Video)

Merit Gold exposes message Kpokpogri sent to her after she threatened to release…

The whole world needs to know the truth – Merit Gold threatens to release…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More