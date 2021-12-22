Why I dislike boys – DJ Cuppy opens up (Video)

Popular Nigerian disc jockey, Florence Ifeoluwa Otedola, popularly known as DJ Cuppy has reiterated her strong dislike for boys.

In a new video, the billionaire’s daughter cum Disc Jockey lamented that she looks happy but she’s really pissed inside.

She further went on to repeatedly assert “I hate boys”.

Speaking on her reason for making such comment, she insinuated that boys do not act in the way she needs them to act at all times.

“This guy isn’t acting how I need him to act”, she wrote in the caption of her video.

However, her video has triggered outrage from Nigerians, especially men who think the billionaire’s daughter is feeling too proud and thinking too highly of herself.

Watch the video below: