Why I don’t want to get married yet – Kiddwaya reveals

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Terseer Waya, popularly known as Kiddwaya has revealed why he is yet to get married.

The BBNaija star cum entrepreneur disclosed this in a recent post which he shared via his official Snapchat handle.

According to Kiddwaya, he had a discussion with his mother, who informed him that it’s high time he got married to a woman.

However, Kiddwaya in his response, told his mother that he is not yet fit to settle down with a woman.

Speaking on his reason for saying so, he said he is not yet rich like his father, Terry Waya.

In his words:

“My mom says it’s time for me to settle down. I told her I’m not rich like my dad yet”.