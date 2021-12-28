Why I don’t want to get married yet – Kiddwaya reveals

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Terseer Waya, popularly known as Kiddwaya has revealed why he is yet to get married.
The BBNaija star cum entrepreneur disclosed this in a recent post which he shared via his official Snapchat handle.
According to Kiddwaya, he had a discussion with his mother, who informed him that it’s high time he got married to a woman.
However, Kiddwaya in his response, told his mother that he is not yet fit to settle down with a woman.
Speaking on his reason for saying so, he said he is not yet rich like his father, Terry Waya.
In his words:
“My mom says it’s time for me to settle down. I told her I’m not rich like my dad yet”.
