Why I don’t want to get married yet – Kiddwaya reveals

Entertainment
By Shalom

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Terseer Waya, popularly known as Kiddwaya has revealed why he is yet to get married.

The BBNaija star cum entrepreneur disclosed this in a recent post which he shared via his official Snapchat handle.

According to Kiddwaya, he had a discussion with his mother, who informed him that it’s high time he got married to a woman.

However, Kiddwaya in his response, told his mother that he is not yet fit to settle down with a woman.

Speaking on his reason for saying so, he said he is not yet rich like his father, Terry Waya.

In his words:

“My mom says it’s time for me to settle down. I told her I’m not rich like my dad yet”.

