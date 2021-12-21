TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Wizkid gifts his manager, Sunday a brand new 2020 Toyota Prado reportedly worth over N50M (Video)

Entertainment
By Shalom

Grammy winner, Ayodeji Balogun Ibrahim, popularly known as Wizkid has acquired a brand new 2020 Toyota Prado SUV worth over N50M for his manager, Sunday Are.

The singer reportedly showed off the kind gesture to his manager to appreciate him for his mentorship and guidance.

According to reports, Wizkid wanted to offer the gift to Sunday away from public eyes, but the men who delivered the whip made a video and subsequently uploaded it online, which made it go viral.

Sunday Are on his part, couldn’t hide his joy as he took to his Instagram page to share a video of the car alongside a caption that reads:

“What a way to start the new week, another surprise from @wizkidayo himself, can’t thank you enough…❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️”

