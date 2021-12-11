“Your bio says certified relationship expert but everything about you speaks the opposite”, Solomon Buchi slams Blessing CEO

Popular on-air speaker, Solomon Buchi, has slammed controversial relationship expert, Blessing CEO, after she dived into the feud between actress Ada Ameh and Journalist Kemi Olunloyo.

Kemi Olunloyo had earlier given her view about the late Dowen College student, Sylvester Oromoni, who died after he was brutalized by senior students of the school for refusing to join a cult group.

Kemi in a voice note stated that Sylvester agreed to join the cult group and also agreed to drink engine oil.

This didn’t seat well with netizens who have been criticizing the investigative Journalist. Some described her as insensitive without having respect for the dead.

Actress Ada Ameh had criticized Journalist Olunloyo and threatened to beat her up. This didn’t seat well with Blessing CEO, who stated that Ada Ameh is too old for this and should not correct Kemi in anger.

In reaction to this OAP, Solomon Buchi, took to his Facebook page and slammed Blessing CEO for taking sides with Kemi Olunloyo.

Buchi in a long statement which he tagged, “OPEN LETTER TO BLESSING CEO”, stated that even though Blessing CEO calls herself a relationship expert, her views speaks the opposite.

Speaking further he noted that Blessing is supporting Kemi Olunloyo, because the Journalist always cheer Blessing CEO.

In his words,

“Blessing, I have seen your many takes on relationship and marriage, and they reek of benightedness. Not to mention one of your priced WhatsApp classes where you were going to teach women how to be happy in their unhappy relationships. Pathetic. You spew a lot of toxic patriarchal and parochial beliefs that leave me dumbfounded. Sometimes, I genuinely wish that it’ll get better for your mental faculty. Your bio says “certified relationship/mental expert” but everything else about you screams the opposite.

“Well, my reason for writing you is: leave Madam Ada Ameh alone. You had the temerity to say that she speaks like a tout because she called out Kemi’s insensitivity, which was a well-deserved overdue call out. Blessing, scratch that, NKIRU, that’s your Igbo name and I know it’ll hit you better. You only spoke against Ma’am Ada because Kemi is your cheerleader. She fans the flames of your buffoonery; she called you the best relationship therapist in Nigeria🌝😂 who trained you?.

“Birds of same feathers flock together, I get it, but let ma Ada rest. She spoke from the pain of losing a child. It is akin to losing your seed before it germinates; the pain is deep. She called out your mummy, Kemi, because she knows the pain of losing a child.

“Many of you on this platform are scared to speak the truth. You pander to people who cheer you and those you want to obtain favor from. It is appalling to see how this culture of ass-licking thrives amongst y’all. Sylvester was killed few days to his 12th birthday. I cried, I imagined that it could be anyone close to me, but instead of you sternly opposing Kemi’s nuisance, you’re calling Ada a tout. Think twice before you reply me, it’ll be for your good. Cheers, Nkiruka Okoro.