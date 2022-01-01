“Seatbelt saved my life” – Man says as his car tumbles in Lekki after he fell asleep while driving

Facebook user, Odega Shawa has shared photos of a freak accident which happened at Admiralty way, Lekki, Lagos.

According to Odega, the man who was driving the car, fell asleep while driving and the car lost control and tumbled.

Fortunately, he survived and after a short interrogation on how he made it out alive, he confessed that his seatbelt saved him.

Odega wrote:

“Coming back from the hospital a few minutes ago, on Admiralty Way, the young man in white tee-shirt said to me: ‘I fell asleep. My seat belt saved my life.’

Lots of long hours driving this period. Be careful. Always have your seat belt on. If you feel sleepy, park somewhere and doze – and get a chewing gum.”