Benue man dies in fatal accident after depositing late sister’s body at the mortuary (Details)

A Nigerian man has lost his life while travelling back to Jos, after depositing his late sister’s body at the mortuary.

Reports gathered that his sister, Viola died on Friday, December 17, at the Jos University Teaching Hospital after a protracted illness.

Following her unfortunate demise, she was brought back to Mkar, Benue where the family resides.

After depositing his sister’s corpse in the morgue same Friday, the father of one who was to be sworn in as a deacon of NKST Jos Central on Sunday, decided to travel back to Plateau State where he worked.

While on his way, he was involved in a motor accident around NYSC Orientation Camp in Wannune, the administrative headquarters of Tarka Local Government Area of Benue state on Saturday, December 18, and died on the spot.

The siblings will be laid to rest on Tuesday, December 28 at Tse Hoo, Mbaikyer in Konshisha Local Government Area of Benue.