Founder of Christ Mercy Land Church, Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin has given Nollywood actor, Clem Ohameze the sum of N1.5M after a successful surgery.

Recall, the actor recently had to undergo a corrective surgery, due to a car accident that affected his lower and upper limbs, which caused him to solicit help from Nigerians.

Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin earlier handed Clem N8M for his surgery which got the actor emotional as he shed tears.

However, following successful surgery, Prophet Jeremiah who went to visit the actor also gave him an additional sum of N1.5M.

The man of God prayed for the actor while stressing the need for him to be given utmost attention.

Ohameze overwhelmed by this rare act of generosity described Fufeyin as a true man of God who places humanity first.

