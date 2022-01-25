TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“Karma awaits you” – Nigerians drag Mercy Aigbe…

Man narrates his terrifying experience with toxic girlfriend

Mercy Aigbe’s ex husband, Lanre Gentry reacts to reports…

Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin gifts actor Clem Ohameze N1.5M after successful surgery (Video)

Entertainment
By Shalom

Founder of Christ Mercy Land Church, Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin has given Nollywood actor, Clem Ohameze the sum of N1.5M after a successful surgery.

Recall, the actor recently had to undergo a corrective surgery, due to a car accident that affected his lower and upper limbs, which caused him to solicit help from Nigerians.

READ ALSO

Viral street hawker, Jeremiah visits his hood where he used…

Video of ailing actor Clem Ohameze after his surgery,…

Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin earlier handed Clem N8M for his surgery which got the actor emotional as he shed tears.

However, following successful surgery, Prophet Jeremiah who went to visit the actor also gave him an additional sum of N1.5M.

The man of God prayed for the actor while stressing the need for him to be given utmost attention.

Ohameze overwhelmed by this rare act of generosity described Fufeyin as a true man of God who places humanity first.

Watch the video below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“Karma awaits you” – Nigerians drag Mercy Aigbe as she ties…

Man narrates his terrifying experience with toxic girlfriend

Mercy Aigbe’s ex husband, Lanre Gentry reacts to reports that Mercy has…

“Still celebrating you my king” – Mercy Aigbe gushes over her…

Mercy Aigbe’s ex husband, Lanre Gentry opens up on the real father of…

Lady seeks help for boyfriend who makes love to spiritual wife

Veteran Nollywood actress, Stella Damasus mourns

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Toyo Baby accuses Pastor Timi Adigun of taking control of her social media…

“You can’t be cheating and ministering” – Bolanle…

“Sometimes what you see on social media is not what it is in real…

Skit-maker, De General reportedly convicted after found guilty of drug…

Singer, Olakira bags brand ambassador deal with Maserati; receives new car…

“Ned no get work” – Reactions as Jaruma is allegedly rearrested and remanded in…

“God saved my life after suffering postpartum hemorrhage” – Adesua Etomi…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More