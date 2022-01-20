“A hustling man needs a hustling girlfriend, not a patient one” – Nigerian man (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Love and Relationship
By Peter

A Nigerian man has taken to social media to lash out at girlfriends who patiently stick with their man, while he’s still struggling financially.

The young man in the video shared on social media, stated that what a man needs in his hustling stage is a hustling girlfriend, and not a patient woman however.

“What a hustling man needs is a hustling woman, not a patient one" — Nigerian man

According to him, a woman should also work to achieve her dreams and not just stay with a man with the mindset that she is patiently waiting for him to become successful.

Speaking further, he questioned ladies who praise themselves for sticking with a man who is currently struggling, and wondered if they are not interested in working hard to have the life they so much desire.

Watch the video below:

