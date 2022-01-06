“A listening ear can also be a running mouth” – Tiwa Savage warns fans

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

Award winning Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage has taken to Instagram to warn her fans about pouring out their secrets to people.

In a short Instagram post, the mother of one advised her fans to thread with caution when spilling information which should be protected.

According to Tiwa, people need to be careful about whom they talk to about their situations because “a listening ear can also be a running mouth”.

In her words:
“Just remember a listening ear can also be a running mouth”.

Tiwa Savage suffered two huge losses in 2021; she lost a close friend, Habeeb Uthman, also known as Obama DMW, an aide of Afrobeats star Davido. Two weeks after that, she lost her dad.

“I’ve had a crazy year; I lost my friend, my very close friend, my dad passed away two weeks after that,” she said.

