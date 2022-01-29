“Access to wealth does not guarantee happiness or peace of mind” — DJ Cuppy says

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Adebimpe

Nigerian Disc Jockey and billionaire daughter, Florence Otedola popular known as DJ Cuppy, has revealed that wealth does not guarantee happiness.

DJ Cuppy
Cuppy recently had a video chat with her billionaire male friend, Kiddwaya, where in she cleared the air on their relationship with Kiddwaya.

Reacting to this a fan identified as Asiwaju, stated that her section with Kiddwaya was really insightful.

According to him having it better doesn’t mean someone should not voice their displeasure.

DJ Cuppn in her response said that access to wealth is only a privilege. She also added that it doesn’t guarantee peace of mind.

The fan wrote

A fan identified as Duke of Ibadan wrote: “It was really an insightful section with Kidd, that you have it better doesn’t mean you should not voice your displeasure”.

DJ Cuppy’s reply: “Better financially asiwaju, access to wealth is a privileged convenience, but doesn’t guarantee peace of mind”.

Between DJ Cuppy and fan
