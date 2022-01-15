TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Lady narrates her brother’s reaction after expressing her…

Man seeks advice after finding hotel key inside pregnant…

Driver cries out as mother dumps her baby inside his bus and…

AFCON 2022: Nigeria cruise past Sudan 3-1 in statement win

Sport
By Peter

Nigeria cruised to a 3-1 statement victory over AFCON minnows, Sudan in their second group game on Saturday, making it 2 wins in two.

It means the high-flying Super Eagles are through to the Round of 16 at the 2022 African Cup of Nations with just a game to spare, following a historic and well-deserved win over 7-time champions, Egypt in their first group match.

Nigeria cruise past Sudan with statement win in AFCON 2022

READ ALSO

Nigeria 1-0 Egypt: Iheanacho fires dominant Super Eagles to…

Why PUMA pulled out of the deal with Nigeria following a…

Villarreal winger Samuel Chukwueze struck after just three minutes of Saturday’s clash at the Stade Roumde Adjia in Garoua to set Nigeria – who beat Egypt in a heavyweight opening fixture – on their way to a second straight win in Group D.

Taiwo Awoniyi added a second in slightly fortunate circumstances on the stroke of half-time, before Moses Simon struck straight after the interval.

But Walieldin Khedr Safour Daiyeen notched Sudan’s maiden goal of the tournament – and his first at international level – from the penalty spot with 20 minutes left after VAR intervened following a foul by Ola Aina.

However, that proved to be only a consolation goal as Augustine Eguavoen’s Nigeria side comfortably saw out Sudan which sees them join hosts, Cameroon and Morocco in the knockout rounds.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Lady narrates her brother’s reaction after expressing her love for him for…

Man seeks advice after finding hotel key inside pregnant wife’s bag

Driver cries out as mother dumps her baby inside his bus and flees

I only need you to have children – Maraji drags hubby, one month after…

Janemena dragged for baring her chest in the presence of her brother (Video)

“A cheating man still love his wife but a cheating woman doesn’t…

Burna boy’s mother, Bose Ogulu finally opens up about her…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

AFCON 2022: Nigeria cruise past Sudan 3-1 in statement win

“Totally unacceptable for you to flaunt your boyfriend online” — Actress, Chioma…

“I have two sons from different mothers” — Singer, Portable declares (Video)

“Why my papa no be Dangote?” – Tiwa Savage laments over hustling for money

“Yes and na heaven I dey go” — Singer, Olakira confirms Mummy G.O is his sister

Speed Darlington cries out as his neighbor storms his house to beat him up

Jos murder: My daughter left home to return for Christmas but never made it –…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More