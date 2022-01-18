TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Lady shares her scary experience with hair stylist at a salon

“It’s okay to let a woman go if you can’t give her what she…

My mother took me to a herbalist and advised me to use my brother…

Barrister narrates experience with neighbor who never offered him a lift in his car

Entertainment
By Shalom

A barrister named Gafar, has narrated his experience with a neighbor who never offered him a lift in his car.

According to the barrister with Twitter handle @mynameisgafar, the neighbor would always hail him and drive off without offering him a ride in his car.

READ ALSO

Speed Darlington cries out as his neighbor storms his house…

“I was ready to waste her” – Speed…

However, the Barrister revealed he subsequently met the neighbor at EFCC office. The neighbor greeted him repeatedly, probably to solicit his help with the case he had with the EFCC.

However, Gafar revealed that he didn’t bother to meddle into the affair, as he was still upset over the man’s constant refusal to offer him a lift.

He wrote,

“My neighbor with fine lexus jeep, will always drive past me when I’m going to work. He’d honk at me and yell “My Barrister!” Sometimes when I’m coming back, the same thing.

Today I met him at EFCC office. This young man greeted me like 6x.
Oga I’ve heard you, we’d see at home! True life story!

This boy has not said he should carry me one day, like we are literally going to the same compound. It’s just to be shouting “My Barrister, My Barrister” then drive off. “My Leader Sir” We go see for house, whenever that is.”

See below,

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Lady shares her scary experience with hair stylist at a salon

“It’s okay to let a woman go if you can’t give her what she wants” – Man…

My mother took me to a herbalist and advised me to use my brother for money…

“He told me his wife ‘na mumu’ and has no sense” – Side chick shares experience…

Man narrates how his wife faked her death and made him spend 10 years in prison

Anambra man reportedly found dead in hotel room without private part

Man in shock as mentally challenged man gifts him N200

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

“At 21, I’ve saved millions, gotten a house and bought a car” – Reality star,…

“People go die and people go miss” – Music producer, Samklef speaks on 2023…

I am now enjoying life – Hawker who gave money to prisoners in a van, says…

Barrister narrates experience with neighbor who never offered him a lift in his…

“Thank God we don’t look like what we have been through”…

Cubana Chiefpriest shows off the interior of his exotic mansion (Video)

Man calls out lady who bought a phone after begging for N100K to learn make-up

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More