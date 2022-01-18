Barrister narrates experience with neighbor who never offered him a lift in his car

A barrister named Gafar, has narrated his experience with a neighbor who never offered him a lift in his car.

According to the barrister with Twitter handle @mynameisgafar, the neighbor would always hail him and drive off without offering him a ride in his car.

However, the Barrister revealed he subsequently met the neighbor at EFCC office. The neighbor greeted him repeatedly, probably to solicit his help with the case he had with the EFCC.

However, Gafar revealed that he didn’t bother to meddle into the affair, as he was still upset over the man’s constant refusal to offer him a lift.

He wrote,

“My neighbor with fine lexus jeep, will always drive past me when I’m going to work. He’d honk at me and yell “My Barrister!” Sometimes when I’m coming back, the same thing.

Today I met him at EFCC office. This young man greeted me like 6x.

Oga I’ve heard you, we’d see at home! True life story!

This boy has not said he should carry me one day, like we are literally going to the same compound. It’s just to be shouting “My Barrister, My Barrister” then drive off. “My Leader Sir” We go see for house, whenever that is.”

