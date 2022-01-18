Lady shares her scary experience with hair stylist at a salon

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

A Nigerian lady has advised people who visit saloons to ensure they pick all their hairs from the floor and go back home with it.

She shared her experience with a hair stylist as a salon, as she claimed that ritualists are now making use of hairs.

In her words:

“I went to saloon this morning to make my hair. As I was entering the saloon, I noticed one big man inside with the hairstylist. As they saw me, they didn’t continue their conversation, the hair stylist just carried a leather bag full of hair and gave to the man.

The man then carried a bunch of money and gave to the woman. When it was time to make my hair, my mind said I should ask her the meaning of what she just did.

So I asked her, madam na hair una dey sell now? she said noo ooo. say the man dey burn hair. say them dey burn hair. Say make I forget the matter.”

Watch video below:

