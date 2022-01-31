TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Thelma Ibemere, has narrated her heartbreaking experience in the hands of relative.

According to the reality TV star, her relative maltreated her and almost infected her with HIV.

Thelma revealed how growing up with a relative was tough especially because of the harsh treatment from both the husband and wife.

She also noted that both parties would flog her for no reason and at a point, she was almost infected with HIV through saliva tranfer.

“Years ago when I was a kid staying with a relative of mine, she was married and was living with her husband but no child. This woman would flog me koboko in the night for no reason and the husband would wake me up with koboko in the morning telling me it’s his turn.

2 things I can’t forget:
1: How she floggedme one day and spat into my mouth.
2: How God used a woman from my place to save me by travelling home to tell my mum to come to carry me before I die. Long story short.

Few weeks after I left, the woman died afterwards, the man died too. It was said that they were both living with HIV and AIDS and that woman wanted me to contract it by pitting into my mount but God said NO! I don’t know where they are now but I forgive them,” she wrote.

