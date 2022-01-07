Couple arrested for flogging four-year-old daughter to death over bedwetting

A Ghanaian couple has been arrested for flogging their four-year-old daughter to death for peeing on the bed.

Reports gathered that the suspects identified as Effah Donaldson, 34, and his 27-year-old wife Salome Oteku, forced their daughter, Francisca Etuteh to sit in hot water before flogging her.

The suspects reportedly hail from Yakase, Ghana’s Western North region.

Enchi District Police said the young girl’s arm was broken as a result of the abuse, which resulted in her death.

It was also learnt that the incident occurred on Tuesday January 4.

ACP Henry Bacho, Enchi Police Divisional Commander, told Joynews that the couple brought their daughter to Aowin Community Clinic, but she di3d while receiving treatment.

Following the d3ath of the child, they took her and wrapped her with Acheampong leaves, intending to bury her at midnight.