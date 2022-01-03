TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

Recent reports have alleged that Davido’s first and second babymama, Sophia Momodu and Amanda allegedly fought dirty at a club.

According to a report by blogger Cutiejulz, the ladies fought over attention from their babydaddy, Davido.

Cutiejulz wrote:

“What in scarcity preeek name is wrong with First babymama? Abi she no be ex again? 🤦‍♀️ Omo, them say the fight inside club that night wasn’t small.

Cuz Aunty first babymama didn’t want Aunty 2nd babymama to get too close to babydaddy. WTH.. even after all the internet cheers?

Wawuuuuu… tackiness level on high voltage. At this point.. eeehn it’s best to pay groom price. I knew all that louding in and smiling in that toast was fake especially for our first babymama.

Girl, have some freaking self respect. The matter full ground for Ghana streets… fia!”

