“Complete idiots” – Sophia Momodu blasts supermarket staff for taking pictures of her and her daughter, Imade

Sophia Momodu, babymama to award winning singer, Davido, has cried out after some staff of a supermarket invaded her privacy.

According to the mother of one, she went to the supermarket to get groceries when the staff began to take pictures of her and her child, without prior notice.

Sophia wrote;

“Can someone tell me why two of the staff at “Dreams supermarket” just acted like complete idiots.

First one out of nowhere just touched me just like that and then the other one pulled out her phone and thought it will be ok to just randomly start taking pictures of my child and I. How’s this ok?

I just wanted to get some groceries in peace and go home for Christ sake”.