TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

72-year-old grandmother who has been pregnant for 30 years,…

Child comedienne, Emmanuella reacts to pregnancy rumours

“I am happy in my marriage because of my ex…

Age doesn’t matter, when love hits your heart, you will…

Lady found dead in her room with organs removed after coming back…

Man allegedly beats girlfriend, takes away 11 month old baby he…

Lady narrates how her fiance who was pretending to be nice,…

About 2 years later, missing NSCDC officer found buried in…

Davido’s baby mama, Chioma commences apartment-hunting…

“Complete idiots” – Sophia Momodu blasts supermarket staff for taking pictures of her and her daughter, Imade

Entertainment
By Shalom

Sophia Momodu, babymama to award winning singer, Davido, has cried out after some staff of a supermarket invaded her privacy.

According to the mother of one, she went to the supermarket to get groceries when the staff began to take pictures of her and her child, without prior notice.

READ ALSO

Davido’s baby mama, Chioma commences apartment-hunting…

Davido’s baby mama, Sophia Momodu reveals she cried…

Sophia wrote;

“Can someone tell me why two of the staff at “Dreams supermarket” just acted like complete idiots.

First one out of nowhere just touched me just like that and then the other one pulled out her phone and thought it will be ok to just randomly start taking pictures of my child and I. How’s this ok?

I just wanted to get some groceries in peace and go home for Christ sake”.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

72-year-old grandmother who has been pregnant for 30 years, shares heartbreaking…

Child comedienne, Emmanuella reacts to pregnancy rumours

“I am happy in my marriage because of my ex boyfriend” – Lady…

Age doesn’t matter, when love hits your heart, you will fall –…

Lady found dead in her room with organs removed after coming back home with a…

Man allegedly beats girlfriend, takes away 11 month old baby he earlier told her…

Lady narrates how her fiance who was pretending to be nice, slapped her few…

1 of 8

LATEST UPDATES

“Complete idiots” – Sophia Momodu blasts supermarket staff for…

I was truly an African princess but now consider myself a Londoner at heart…

I’m prepared to be misunderstood – Kiddwaya sends message to critics

I was born into a tall family, but I produced dwarfs who also produced dwarfs…

‘I am vomitting again’ – Actress, Lizzy Anjorin talks about…

Kate Henshaw replies man who said he has N12,300 left to complete her bride…

“I’m Left With Just N12,300 To Complete Your Bride Price”- Man…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More