By Shalom

Curvy actress, Destiny Etiko recently welcomed her mother into her newly-built mansion amid singing and dancing.

Recall, weeks ago, the actress recounted how dilapidated and uncomfortable her childhood home was, as she celebrated the completion of her new mansion.

The actress revealed that rain usually takes off their roof on regular basis causing their home to be flooded.

Dramadoll who has undeniably attained great heights and commendable successes in the Nigerian movie industry has subsequently erected a mansion that befits her standard and welcomed her mom into the new house.

She shared a video of herself welcoming her mother whom she referred to as her world, into the house.

Captioning the video, she wrote:

“My world is back ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️”

Watch the video below:

