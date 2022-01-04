How a guy fell in love with me in prison – James Brown narrates (Video)

Nigerian crossdresser, James Brown has revealed how a male prisoner fell in love with him while he was in prison.

Speaking on his experience, James Brown said he was in prison for two months and on the second day, a prisoner showed interest in him.

In his words:

“I went to prison for two months. They put me in a prison for only guys and it was pretty intense.

When I got there, they gave me welcome beating. They beat me till my wrist started shifting. And funny enough on the second or third day, a guy fell in love with me.

I am still in contact with him in a way but I don’t have plans of going back there. Holy ghost fire.

If you want to toast me, enter my DM. Guys or ladies anyone. I don’t have options now.”