“How many Nigerians do you want to put in prison” – Jaruma reacts after she was arrested by Ned Nwoko (Video)

By Adebimpe

Popular aphrodisiac seller, Jaruma, has tackled billionaire businessman and politician, Ned Nwoko, after he got her arrested.

Abuja police acting on the order of Ned Nwoko and his 6th wife, Regina Daniels, arrested Jaruma on Friday, January 21st, 2021.

The Kanyamata seller who has regained her freedom, took to social media to tackle Ned and Regina.

She stated that Ned Nwoko is fond of intimidating people and silencing them with the police.

According to her, she was arrested for subsequently dragging Regina Daniels on social media over the N10 million she paid her to influence her products which was not well carried out.

She, therefore, asked how many Nigerian youths Ned want to put in prison.

Her words in part,

“I don’t understand how someone will abuse you and then you abuse the person back and the person will now use Nigerian police to bully and intimidate the person… You will take someone’s land they will complain you will send Nigerian police to put the person in prison… I paid 10 million nairas for a job that wasn’t done and I complained, boom, my own too land on my head…How many Nigerian youths do you want to be put in prison?”.

Watch the video below,

