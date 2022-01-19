“I could have enjoyed more if only I had kept it private” – Mercy Eke laments

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

Nigerian reality star, Mercy Eke has regretted being open and outspoken about her personal affairs in 2021.

In a recent tweet, the BBNaija winner cum entrepreneur stated that she would have enjoyed her life more if only she was discrete about her affairs.

However, she added that this year, she has found herself detaching from so many things as she has finally decided to become more discrete and less outspoken, especially on social media.

In her words:

“I said i was going to be more active on Twitter this year, but lately I found myself detaching from many things, one hard lesson 2021 thought me was, I could have had and enjoyed more if only I had kept it private”.

