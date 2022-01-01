Nollywood actress, Adebimpe Oyebade, has claimed that her marriage to actor Adedimeji Lateef, came as a surprise.

The actress who married Adedimeji On December 22, 2021 in a star-studded ceremony in Lagos, recounted how the journey started.

Recounting her 2021 experience, she wrote, “Let’s talk about 2021, shall we?

“The plan was always to be happy, to do me regardless and live above inhibitions but I wasn’t prepared for the twist, I prayed for the rain and then I saw hurricane, I prayed for the sun and before I knew it, there was a wild fire, Omo I didn’t even know what to believe.

“So there was All my life and that one time, there were people’s projects and trust me to give my all, there were stories on blogs and I didn’t even know how to react, but I started the year 2021 as MISS OYEBADE and I ended the year as MRS ADEDIMEJI … believe me I didn’t see that coming.

“Sometime in MARCH, it became more clearer to me that my best friend wanted more, dude was relentless, he knew what he wanted and as childish as I was, he was patient, it was a no brainer, I gave love a chance and today I’m happy for it.”

The actress, celebrating her husband, she said, “I love you today and a day after forever, you’re the real definition of skin deep happiness and I promise to be your girl everyday and three times on Sundays, thank you for everything especially for making me laugh foolishly. I’m glad were locked together forever.

Hello 2022, I’m ready. I’m married but I’m also gingered to be the best version of me. I have my husband as my number one fan, I’m ready for the grind.”