TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Lady who was allegedly seen last with her boyfriend, found dead…

Man dragged for gifting his brother an SUV while his pregnant…

Lady calls out COZA pastor, Biodun Fatoyinbo over death of her…

“I found out from my 14-year-old daughter that my wife has been cheating on me for 3 years” – Man laments

Entertainment
By Shalom

A Nigerian man has narrated how his 14-year-old daughter exposed the adulterous nature of his wife who had been cheating for 3 years.

According to him, his daughter opened up that she caught a man in bed with her mother was when she was 11 years old.

The depressed young man added that his wife had begged their daughter not to expose her deeds, but luck ran out of her the last time she spent the night outside, with their daughter bringing everything to light.

READ ALSO

“I will not leave my man because of cheating, diggers…

Man narrates his heartbreaking experience with cheating wife

Read His Story Below:

“Good morning brother. I really appreciate your tweets and ways of handling issues on here. God bless you. I’m in the middle of something that has to do with my wife and i just want a word of encouragement from you, Have been thinking about this since day before yesterday and all i can say is have lost everything brother.

“The most painful thing about this matter is that it’s my 14 years old daughter that narrates everything her mom has being doing to me! Bro FEAR WOMAN being an alpha male or something can not stop that gender from what ever rubbish they have in mind or wanted to do.

“I know you have a lot things in you dm but anytime you come across this pls share with your followers to read and keep me anon.

“I can type much if there is Twitter vn i would have narrates the whole story to you but the bottom line is that my wife cheated on me with another guy and kids know about it but she begged them not tell me then.

“I’m typing with my hand shaking bro and tears. I just need someone i can pour my mind to.

“My daughter saw another guy on my wife can you imagine my daughter is just 11 years then and she did not stop that rubbish not until my daughter called me and explain everything to me on Sunday and what makes her tell me is that she did not come home to sleep because they went to her mom place i mean my mother’s in-law place for holiday.”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Lady who was allegedly seen last with her boyfriend, found dead with eyes…

Man dragged for gifting his brother an SUV while his pregnant wife uses public…

Lady calls out COZA pastor, Biodun Fatoyinbo over death of her friend

Nigerian Pastor shares photos of “angel” captured on camera in his…

Bride-to-be dies four days to her wedding in Edo state

Man narrates experience with his father who invigilated his WAEC exam

She was interfering in my marital affairs – Man narrates why he set his…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

Another lady reportedly found dead in Jos with body parts missing

Lady calls out ‘evil’ pastor who announced her death on Facebook…

Lady shares video of her mother’s reaction after she expressed fear to…

“I found out from my 14-year-old daughter that my wife has been cheating on me…

“Am I your driver?” – Man fights mother for sitting at the…

Student calls out Davido for allegedly buying a dummy worth N1million and…

Couple arrested for flogging four-year-old daughter to death over bedwetting

1 Comment
  1. Miriam Shantel says

    Rubbish!! What guys are doing to my gender is more terrible than what she did to you!!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More