“I found out from my 14-year-old daughter that my wife has been cheating on me for 3 years” – Man laments

A Nigerian man has narrated how his 14-year-old daughter exposed the adulterous nature of his wife who had been cheating for 3 years.

According to him, his daughter opened up that she caught a man in bed with her mother was when she was 11 years old.

The depressed young man added that his wife had begged their daughter not to expose her deeds, but luck ran out of her the last time she spent the night outside, with their daughter bringing everything to light.

Read His Story Below:

“Good morning brother. I really appreciate your tweets and ways of handling issues on here. God bless you. I’m in the middle of something that has to do with my wife and i just want a word of encouragement from you, Have been thinking about this since day before yesterday and all i can say is have lost everything brother.

“The most painful thing about this matter is that it’s my 14 years old daughter that narrates everything her mom has being doing to me! Bro FEAR WOMAN being an alpha male or something can not stop that gender from what ever rubbish they have in mind or wanted to do.

“I know you have a lot things in you dm but anytime you come across this pls share with your followers to read and keep me anon.

“I can type much if there is Twitter vn i would have narrates the whole story to you but the bottom line is that my wife cheated on me with another guy and kids know about it but she begged them not tell me then.

“I’m typing with my hand shaking bro and tears. I just need someone i can pour my mind to.

“My daughter saw another guy on my wife can you imagine my daughter is just 11 years then and she did not stop that rubbish not until my daughter called me and explain everything to me on Sunday and what makes her tell me is that she did not come home to sleep because they went to her mom place i mean my mother’s in-law place for holiday.”