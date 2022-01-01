TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“I’ve never dated anyone in my life” — Ned Nwoko’s…

Lady cries out as her husband announces decision to marry her…

My wife wants to marry a white man for citizenship – Man laments

I learnt kidnapping from watching actor Zubby Michael in movies — 23-yr-old suspect

Entertainment
By Shalom

A 23-year-old suspect who was arrested for allegedly abducting a private school pupil, has claimed he learnt k!dnapping from watching actor Zubby Michael’s movies.

The suspect identified as Ayobamidele Kudus Ayodele allegedly abducted a six-year-old boy from his school in Ojo Alaba area of Lagos, on November 16, 2021 and kept him hostage for four days until a ransom of N550,000 was paid for his release.

READ ALSO

24-year-old lady r*ped and impregnated by kidnappers who…

How I saved 13-year-old girl who snuck out of her house to…

According to Vanguard, he said,

“Zubby Michael is my favorite Nollywood actor and he is good at kidnapping roles. I decided to try out some of the methods used by Zubby to kidnap children and adults in the movies.

I started by visiting several schools around Ojo to see the possibility of picking children without anyone noticing. On November 16, 2021, I visited a school close to Alaba Market and stayed by the gate.

I saw two pupils coming to school. One of them was holding a cane. I stopped them and started chatting with them. I took the cane from one of them and asked where he bought it. He mentioned the place but I told him to take me there. I whispered into his ears that I would buy him chocolates and biscuits.

To avoid drawing attention to myself, I took the boy to an hotel in Ilogbo Eremi, Lagos. I called his father and demanded for additional N2 million. We spent four days there before his family was able to raise N550,000. The boy stayed calm throughout because he had access to my phone which had several games.

I am sorry for causing his family so much pain. I am not a cultist or an armed robber. I do not have a gang. I just trained myself by watching Zubby Michael. My parents trained me very well, I was just impatient and greedy.”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“I’ve never dated anyone in my life” — Ned Nwoko’s daughter, Julia…

Lady cries out as her husband announces decision to marry her mother as second…

My wife wants to marry a white man for citizenship – Man laments

Stop sm0king shisha if you love me – Ned Nwoko’s daughter, Julia leaks chat with…

Lady quits job after her boss requested to buy her underwear so he can sniff it

I learnt kidnapping from watching actor Zubby Michael in movies — 23-yr-old…

“Maybe Dangote refinery tap light from my house” — Comedian, Zicsaloma cries out…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

“Aunty Kemi in the mud” – Reactions as photo of Sylvester…

I don’t care what anyone says, I must marry him – Lady says after…

BBNaija star, Omashola proposes to girlfriend underwater (Video)

I didn’t see it coming – Mo Bimpe narrates love story with husband, Adedimeji…

I learnt kidnapping from watching actor Zubby Michael in movies — 23-yr-old…

“Seatbelt saved my life” – Man says as his car tumbles in…

A good wife should derive pleasure in watching her man lie – Actor Ugezu

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More