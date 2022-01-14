“I thought he said it’s not real” – Nigerians react as Kpokpogri takes action against lady who leaked his voicenote

Nigerian politician, Prince Kpokpogri has arrested Merit Gold for allegedly leaking his voicenote about Janemena and Tonto Dikeh.

This is coming months after the controversial politician debunked the voicenote, claiming that his voice was doctored.

Gistlovers who shared the news via Instagram wrote:

“Hello tueh tueh ,Tonto Dike ex, Kpokpogiri arrests merit the girl who recorded thier phone conversation.the girl Na Kpokpogiri supplier and them Dey knack too, na she Dey supply Kpokpogiri all Asaba babes and married women,

Na she use style record the conversation but before you know it, the conversation fly from Merrit phone fiam, he fly reach Vawulence headquarters and we help them settle the whole matter once and for all😂😂😂

Now them don Dey use police chase each other ooo😂😂😂😂who go settle this round two of Vawulence bayi??? Merit Dey cool off for police station today ooo🚶‍♂️🚶‍♂️🚶‍♂️🚶‍♂️I come in peace oo, igi ewedu oni wo pawa ooo”