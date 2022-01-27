“If God came down today, no one will make Heaven” – Maureen Esisi slams judgemental people

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Adebimpe

Actor Blossom Chukwujekwu’s ex-wife, Maureen Esisi, has slammed judgemental people stating that if Jesus return today no one will make heaven.

According to her judgemental people should first remove the log in their eyes before correcting someone else’s mistake.

She therefore questioned the audacity of some people to correct other people’s mistake when they are not God.

She wrote,

“Everyone always has an opinion (judgemental) about other people and their way of lives forgetting that if God came down today, NO ONE WILL MAKE HEAVEN!”.

“Talking about if you see something bad, you should say it! Pls STFH!! Even you haven’t been Good in the last 24hrs and I don’t see you removing that log from your own eyes. Who made you God? Foolishness at its Peak.”

