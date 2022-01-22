Ikorodu Bois hilariously remake moment Wizkid and Davido hugged each other last night (Video)

A moment that have become the topic of discussion on social media, is that of a video by Ikorodu Bois remaking the moment where music superstars, Davido and Wizkid hugged each other last night at a club.

While their fans have been reacting to the videos given the hostility that’s been between the duo over the past few years, teenage content creators Ikorodu Bois, in their usual fashion, have immediately reenacted the lovely moment in their latest video.

Their creative video has already started serving rounds on the web with netizens praising how quick they were in making the video and also hailing them for their consistent creativity.

Watch the video:

Meanwhile, below are some reactions we saw:

@king_benson wrote: “Talent full Naija!!! Na we no just dey see am”

@pweety_diva38 wrote: “Awwwn so lovely. These boys are good”

@machala4life wrote: “Such a good effort. Love Ikorodu Bois for this”