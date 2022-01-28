Jaruma gifts Abuja correctional facility inmates foodstuff, vows to feed them till she die (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Adebimpe

Popular aphrodisiac seller, Hauwa Saidu, better known as Jaruma, has gifted the inmates of Kuje correctional facility in Abuja, foodstuff, sanitary pads, pampers among others.

Jaruma on Thursday, 28th January, 2022, donated gifts to the inmates at Kuje correctional facility in Abuja, after she was released after spending four days in detention at the facility.

Recall that Jaruma was re-arrested on Monday 24th, January, 2022, by Abuja police acting on the order of billionaire politician, Ned Nwoko.

Ned had her arrested for allegedly defaming him on social media.

Jaruma was released on bail on Friday and she donated gifts like foodstuff, sanitary pads, pampers etc to the inmates.

According to her in a video shared on her social media page, while in detention she met female inmates who have babies, pregnant female inmates and the likes.

She donated gifts to them and vowed to continue feeding them till she die.

