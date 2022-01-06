TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

A lady has cried out on social media following the decision of her ‘man’ to tie the knot with another woman.

According to the lady identified as Ujunwa, she has been in talking stage with the man for three years, but he never showed his interest in getting married to her.

Uju revealed she invested her time and energy on him, only for him to dump her for another lady whom he has already concluded plans to tie the knot with.

“This man I’ve been in a talking stage with for 3yrs now, is getting married this Saturday.

After investing my time and energy, he left me for someone else. Nobody deserves this. Men are heartless💔”, she wrote.

