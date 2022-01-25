TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“Karma awaits you” – Nigerians drag Mercy Aigbe…

Man narrates his terrifying experience with toxic girlfriend

Mercy Aigbe’s ex husband, Lanre Gentry reacts to reports…

Lady seeks help for boyfriend who makes love to spiritual wife

Entertainment
By Shalom

A heartbroken lady has cried out for help on behalf of her boyfriend who makes love to a spiritual wife in his dream.

She revealed that her boyfriend met the spiritual wife after seeking for good luck through a fortune teller on Facebook.

In her words;

READ ALSO

“You’re using iPhone 12 but your room looks like prison” –…

Lady pours water on boyfriend who proposed to her in the…

“Something strange happened last nyt I woke in the middle of the night n saw my fiancé twisting n whining his waist just as having sxx ,

I tapped him for almost 10mins he was still doing that all of a sudden he woke up and I asked him what he was doing, he said he is making love to his spiritual wife, then I asked him what kind of spiritual wife like how,

he said she comes twice every month for sxx but unfortunately I happened to be around.) told him we should go n see a man of God the next morning he told me he enjoys her sxx more than any physical sxx he has had with any lady. he had cum over his boxers.

I asked since when he said he came in contact with her through those people on Facebook who read tarot cards, it was a whyte lady who give her some directions to do so that a guardian angel will guide him n bring good luck n Favour after he did that direction that night the lady came to sleep with him n got married to him. Am so confused pls i need advice.”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“Karma awaits you” – Nigerians drag Mercy Aigbe as she ties…

Man narrates his terrifying experience with toxic girlfriend

Mercy Aigbe’s ex husband, Lanre Gentry reacts to reports that Mercy has…

“Still celebrating you my king” – Mercy Aigbe gushes over her…

Mercy Aigbe’s ex husband, Lanre Gentry opens up on the real father of…

Lady seeks help for boyfriend who makes love to spiritual wife

Veteran Nollywood actress, Stella Damasus mourns

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

“You can’t be cheating and ministering” – Bolanle…

“Sometimes what you see on social media is not what it is in real…

Skit-maker, De General reportedly convicted after found guilty of drug…

Singer, Olakira bags brand ambassador deal with Maserati; receives new car…

“Ned no get work” – Reactions as Jaruma is allegedly rearrested and remanded in…

“God saved my life after suffering postpartum hemorrhage” – Adesua Etomi…

Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin gifts actor Clem Ohameze N1.5M after successful surgery…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More