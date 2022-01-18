TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“It’s okay to let a woman go if you can’t give her what she…

My mother took me to a herbalist and advised me to use my brother…

Man narrates how his wife faked her death and made him spend 10…

Mompha reportedly opts to be remanded in prison, after asked to pay N200 Million Bail

News
By Peter

Nigerian businessman, Mompha has reportedly opted to remain in prison custody, after he was slapped with a N200M fine as bail.

The trial of Mompha, whose real name is Ismailia Mustapha, continued at the Special Offences Court in Ikeja, Lagos today, January 18.

Mompha opts to be remanded in prison, following N200 Million fine as bail

READ ALSO

EFCC apprehend young man who tried to buy N44m Range Rover…

“The arrest was a product of job hazard” – Comedian,…

Recall that Mompha was arrested by Operatives of the EFCC, Lagos state command, on Monday, January 10, for allegedly laundering funds obtained through unlawful activities and was first arraigned in court on Thursday morning, January 12.

The internet celebrity is currently standing trial alongside his company, Ismalob Global Investment Limited, on an amended 22-count charge bordering on cyber fraud and money laundering to the tune of N32.9 billion naira.

During the last hearing, the court ordered that Mompha be kept in the custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) until the hearing of his bail application.

He appeared again in court this morning for hearing and photos of him in court however, surfaced on the internet.

In updated reports, the Presiding Judge, Justice Dada, granted the application for bail filed through Mompha’s lawyer, Gboyega Oyewole.

However, Mompha opted to be remanded at the Ikoyi Correctional Center following his inability to meet the strict bail conditions, which is N200M with two sureties.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“It’s okay to let a woman go if you can’t give her what she wants” – Man…

My mother took me to a herbalist and advised me to use my brother for money…

Man narrates how his wife faked her death and made him spend 10 years in prison

“He told me his wife ‘na mumu’ and has no sense” – Side chick shares experience…

Anambra man reportedly found dead in hotel room without private part

“Where do I go? Who do I turn to?” – Singer, Simi laments

Man in shock as mentally challenged man gifts him N200

1 of 4

LATEST UPDATES

Lady shares her scary experience with hair stylist at a salon

Mompha reportedly opts to be remanded in prison, after asked to pay N200 Million…

Man laments as his little daughter falls asleep while on their way to a photo…

Nurse and his fiancée die in a car accident, weeks after their engagement

“Parents are the ones pushing our young boys, girls into prostitution and…

Man in shock as mentally challenged man gifts him N200

Crossdresser, Bobrisky set to wed his lover

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More