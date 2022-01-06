“Most don’t understand how far I’ve come in this life journey” – Boma says as he visits old Lagos neighborhood (Video)

Reality TV star, Boma Akpore, has reminisced on how far he has come in life following a visit to his childhood neighborhood in an area of Lagos.

The Big Brother Naija Season 6 star, who was born and raised in the Yaba area of Lagos, before relocating abroad in 2010, recently paid a visit back to the neighborhood and took out time to give back to some of the residents.

An heartwarming video which captured the moment Boma handed gifts to the residents was shared on his official Instagram page and stirred sweet reactions from his fans and followers.

Sharing the video, Boma wrote;

“Sneaked into my old neighborhood moor road yaba Lagos, where it all started. Most people had gone to work , school or travelled to the village for New Year lol. I was born and raised here, it was my home before Relocating abroad 2010/2011.

I brought some food stuffs for New year celebration, and also to show my appreciation for the love & support they showed me while I was in the @bigbronaija house.

This video shows how far I have come in my life’s journey. Most don’t understand, most don’t even know me, but they act like they do lol because of social media lol. I Give glory to GOD for bringing me this far 🙏🏾. Yaba to the world 🌎 🇳🇬💪🏾✈️🚀 amen 🙏🏾 . Will be back 🔜 to celebrate with everyone”

Watch the video below: