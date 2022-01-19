“Music brings money and is a fast money-making machine” – Singer Portable opens upon why he dropped out of school

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Adebimpe

Fastrising Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, has revealed that he dropped out of school to focus on his music career.

Portable
The Zazu crooner in an interview with Jahbless Original Intelligence Podcast, stated that he quit school because music brings money and it is a fast money-making machine.

While speaking he said;

“Music brings money and is a fast money-making machine. If you sing you must have money unless you’re not good at it, if you’re a musician, you must be rich. I observed that I make a lot of money whenever I sing.”

He noted that he brought his craziness to the music industry because he had been ripped off before and he doesn’t want to be labeled weak.

His words,

“You know if they don wicked you severally. So I brought the whole craziness into the music industry.Even if you want to do business with someone who rips you off, make sure you let them know that you are aware of the kind of person they are but you still want to do business but they should also be mindful that you are not weak.

“They know say I sabi sing but they did not open the door. I have met a lot of people that said I’m good but it all ended there. They will sign you and keep you in a room, even when you meet influential people who intend to sponsor you but they will kill your career with over-packaging”.

