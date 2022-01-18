Nurse and his fiancée die in a car accident, weeks after their engagement

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

A nurse, Kareem Oluwagbemiga Bright and his fiancée, Usulam Enoch, have unfortunately lost their lives in a fatal accident.

The sad event occurred just few weeks after they got engaged in the presence of their family and friends on December 6, 2021.

According to Nurses on Air on Facebook, the crash occurred along the Jos-Abuja road on Monday, January 17.

Late Kareem and his fiancée until their death, were both interim nurses at the Federal Medical Center, Yola, Adamawa state.

Nurses on Air wrote:

“It’s so sad to hear the passing of a dear colleague, Nurse Kareem Oluwagbemiga, admin of @nursingcouncillecture and his fiancee 😭😭😭😭😭😢😢😢.

They both died after being a victim of an accident on Jos-Abuja road. This is a great loss to the nursing community 😢😢😭😭😭😭. May the Lord console their family and the whole nursing community.”

