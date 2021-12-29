My close friend snatched my US-based fiancé, they’re now engaged – Lady narrates in tears (Video)

A lady has shared sad story of how her US based boyfriend, cheated on her and ended up marrying her best friend.

According to the lady, she had been expecting the return of her lover to Nigeria so they can kickstart their wedding.

However, when he returned, he got engaged to her bestfriend without giving her any explanation about what really transpired.

She said in a video;

“So today is supposed to be my trad. Yes I’m supposed to be getting married to the love of my life today.

We had everything planned and going smooth. He stays in the states. All the ashebi clothes given to my friends.

Expected him to come back last week. Well long story short, he’s back and he engaged my best friend. Was mentioned under their surprise engagement post on Facebook by a friend. No call, no explanations till today. Hurts like f*ck. But I know I’m gonna survive this and I wish you guys well”.