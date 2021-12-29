TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Comedian AY and his wife set to welcome a baby after 13 years

Desmond Elliot’s wife reportedly bumps into husband in bed with…

Man reports his bestfriend to his boss after visiting his newly…

My close friend snatched my US-based fiancé, they’re now engaged – Lady narrates in tears (Video)

Entertainment
By Shalom

A lady has shared sad story of how her US based boyfriend, cheated on her and ended up marrying her best friend.

According to the lady, she had been expecting the return of her lover to Nigeria so they can kickstart their wedding.

READ ALSO

Britney Spears conservatorship reversed after 13 years

Lady narrates how her fiance who was pretending to be nice,…

However, when he returned, he got engaged to her bestfriend without giving her any explanation about what really transpired.

She said in a video;

“So today is supposed to be my trad. Yes I’m supposed to be getting married to the love of my life today.

We had everything planned and going smooth. He stays in the states. All the ashebi clothes given to my friends.

Expected him to come back last week. Well long story short, he’s back and he engaged my best friend. Was mentioned under their surprise engagement post on Facebook by a friend. No call, no explanations till today. Hurts like f*ck. But I know I’m gonna survive this and I wish you guys well”.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Comedian AY and his wife set to welcome a baby after 13 years

Desmond Elliot’s wife reportedly bumps into husband in bed with Ghanaian…

Man reports his bestfriend to his boss after visiting his newly built house

“We didn’t get to exchange contacts” – Lady begs Nigerians to help her locate…

“We had sex just twice” – actress Maraji opens up on her unplanned…

Herbalist exposed for allegedly putting Janemena’s husband, Plies inside a…

“There are lots of users out there masquerading as loved ones”…

1 of 8

LATEST UPDATES

My close friend snatched my US-based fiancé, they’re now engaged – Lady narrates…

“Face looking like isosceles triangle” – Mercy Eke dragged to…

Tiwa Savage in tears as man in s3x tape with her allegedly ends their…

God does not like WhatsApp – Popular evangelist claims (Video)

I’m chilling with the big boys – Davido’s daughter, Imade says…

Ik Ogbonna and Alex Ekubo’s ex lovers spark reactions as they link up in…

“Gave up your fame to make us a home” — Actor, RMD celebrates wife, Jumobi as…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More