Over 1000 people purchase 150k asoebi for Fathia Williams 53rd birthday (Video)

By Adebimpe

Many celebrities have shown love to actress Fathia Williams, by purchasing her N150,000 asoebi for her 53rd birthday.

Fathia Williams
Fathia is set to celebrate her 53rd birthday in grand style as she has sold out over 1000 of her N150,000 asoebi within a few week.

The event which is tagged, “Fathia Unsual” will have in attendance the bigwigs, and the inner cores in the society.

In a video shared on social media by Actress Kemi Korede who is in charge of purchasing the Asoebi, it was revealed that over 1000 of the asoebi has been bought

She wrote,

 “The train is about to move we are ready. It’s going to be an experiential birthday and more”.

Fans however took to the comments to express their views. See some comments below;

A fan identified as Essy wrote: “Celebrities pls how do you do it with numerous and expensive asoebi every weekend. Haaa ko le si savings mheeen. #justthinkingloud.

A fan identified as Tinuade wrote: “That is why they always snatch married people’s husband to keep up with all these expensive asoebis for every weekend”.

See below,

