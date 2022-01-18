“Parents are the ones pushing our young boys, girls into prostitution and rituals” — Gov Okowa’s aide, Ovie Success

Special Assistant to Delta State Governor on Media, Ossai Ovie Success, has said that parents are to blame for young boys and girls doing rituals and prostitution.

Taking to his Facebook page, Ossai Ovie Success blamed majority of parents for not instilling the fear of God in their children. According to him, children trained properly won’t engage in such vices.

He further stated that parents no longer question the source of their children’s wealth or who their friends are.

In his words;

“Our parents are the reasons why our young girls/boys are into Prostitution and rituals.

Let me say the truth here, if there is anyone to blame for the killing of our young girls by our young boys are our parents.

Over the years, our parents failed to bring up our young girls and boys in the fear of the Lord.

Today you see increase In prostitution and rituals killings.

Some of you blame it on government inability to provide jobs for the youths but you all also failed to understand that there is no way government will provide jobs for all Nigerians.

Majority of our parents are the ones pushing our young girls and boys into prostitution and rituals.

I also do understand that there are peer pressure but you see, when you are properly trained with the fear of God, no matter the pressure, there are some things you won’t do.

Not because there is no money but because you have the fear of God in you.

How many of our parents today question their children source of wealth?

How many of our parents today knows where their children are living ?

How many of our parents today knows the kind of friends children are keeping?

How many of our parents will reject money given to them by their children because they know the money is illegal?.

These are some of the questions will need to ask ourselves as parents.”

Refer to his post below: