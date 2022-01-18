TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“It’s okay to let a woman go if you can’t give her what she…

My mother took me to a herbalist and advised me to use my brother…

Man narrates how his wife faked her death and made him spend 10…

“Parents are the ones pushing our young boys, girls into prostitution and rituals” — Gov Okowa’s aide, Ovie Success

Lifestyle
By Peter

Special Assistant to Delta State Governor on Media, Ossai Ovie Success, has said that parents are to blame for young boys and girls doing rituals and prostitution.

Taking to his Facebook page, Ossai Ovie Success blamed majority of parents for not instilling the fear of God in their children. According to him, children trained properly won’t engage in such vices.

Gov Okowa's aide, Ovie Success says parents are responsible for young boys, girls engaging in rituals and prostitution

READ ALSO

We have failed our children – Minister of Finance,…

He further stated that parents no longer question the source of their children’s wealth or who their friends are.

In his words;

“Our parents are the reasons why our young girls/boys are into Prostitution and rituals.
Let me say the truth here, if there is anyone to blame for the killing of our young girls by our young boys are our parents.
Over the years, our parents failed to bring up our young girls and boys in the fear of the Lord.
Today you see increase In prostitution and rituals killings.
Some of you blame it on government inability to provide jobs for the youths but you all also failed to understand that there is no way government will provide jobs for all Nigerians.
Majority of our parents are the ones pushing our young girls and boys into prostitution and rituals.

I also do understand that there are peer pressure but you see, when you are properly trained with the fear of God, no matter the pressure, there are some things you won’t do.

Not because there is no money but because you have the fear of God in you.
How many of our parents today question their children source of wealth?
How many of our parents today knows where their children are living ?
How many of our parents today knows the kind of friends children are keeping?
How many of our parents will reject money given to them by their children because they know the money is illegal?.
These are some of the questions will need to ask ourselves as parents.”

Refer to his post below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“It’s okay to let a woman go if you can’t give her what she wants” – Man…

My mother took me to a herbalist and advised me to use my brother for money…

Man narrates how his wife faked her death and made him spend 10 years in prison

“He told me his wife ‘na mumu’ and has no sense” – Side chick shares experience…

Anambra man reportedly found dead in hotel room without private part

“Where do I go? Who do I turn to?” – Singer, Simi laments

Man in shock as mentally challenged man gifts him N200

1 of 4

LATEST UPDATES

Lady shares her scary experience with hair stylist at a salon

Mompha reportedly opts to be remanded in prison, after asked to pay N200 Million…

Man laments as his little daughter falls asleep while on their way to a photo…

Nurse and his fiancée die in a car accident, weeks after their engagement

“Parents are the ones pushing our young boys, girls into prostitution and…

Man in shock as mentally challenged man gifts him N200

Crossdresser, Bobrisky set to wed his lover

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More