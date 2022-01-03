A photo of actress Kate Henshaw kissing actress Nse Ikpe Etim’s lesbian sister, Uyaiedu has surfaced social media.

This is coming shortly after Uyaiedu called out her former lesbian partner, Amara for allegedly beating her and abusing her while they were in a relationship.

Uyaiedu claimed that Amara would hit her and scream at her at the slightest provocation.

She wrote:

“I wanted to be silent but in the spirit of new year, I will be talking about how Amara abused me while we were in a relationship.

I met this babe in 2018. The same night I met her was the first time she and everyone else called me a lesbian.

Fast forward to 2019 when I first came out to myself, naturally, Amara was one of the first people I wanted to tell so I reached out to her and that was how we started talking again.

The relationship was great until I started to notice how Amara would scream at the slightest provocation. When we first started dating, Yinka would always wait for Amara before eating.

Amara brought me and Yinka together and was always down for threesomes. During the threesomes, Amara would get uncomfortable and start screaming at us during s*x. She would accuse Yinka of saving all her energy for me.

I remember when she slapped me. I called my best friend that night. My bestfriend told me to leave”.