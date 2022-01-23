School proprietor finally reveals why he killed beautiful 5-year-old Hanifa

A school proprietor who was arrested over the kidnap and murder of 5-year-old Hanifa, has revealed why he killed the little girl.

While being paraded by men of the police force, the suspect claimed that he committed the atrocity due to financial crisis, and not for ritual purposes.

In his words:

“I buried her in the school. Let me clear this doubts. People are thinking that it has to do with rituals. It’s not ritual something. I buried her inside the school simply because I would not be able to find any secured place to find a hole. And this person near me was the very person that dig the hole.

I’m the school proprietor and this is my first time. I did it because of financial crisis because the school is in a lot of debts.

I told them to drop the money at a location. I was the one that picked the money myself.

First thing I want now is, I just want to plead to those parents. I just want to plead to them. Honestly, I am so sorry about what I did to them. I have killed a life that is very precious.”