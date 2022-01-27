Spend time with your wife before making babies – Man advises new couples

Twitter user, Oku Yungx has advised couples on the need to spend time with their wives before making babies.

According to Oku, it is not a great idea for new couples to start making babies immediately after getting married.

He advised new couples to spend time together and tour round different places before going ahead to make babies.

Speaking on his reason for making such statement, he stated that life is never the same when the babies start coming in.

“If you just got married or intend marrying, kindly spend time with each other before making babies.

Travel the world with wifey, take her to expensive places, sleep out, i mean enjoy. Life never remains the same when babies comes. Be guided!”, he wrote.