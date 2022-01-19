Stop complaining when women wear your clothes — Comedienne, Taaooma tells men

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Peter

Popular Instagram comedienne and skit-maker, Taooma, has told men to stop complaining when their women wear their clothes.

Taaoma tells men to stop complaining when women wear their clothes

In a tweet she shared on Twitter, Taooma told men to wear the underwear of their women in return, if they don’t like her wearing their clothes and shoes.

She wrote on her page on social micro-blogging platform Twitter;

“You guys should stop complaining when we wear your clothes and shoes, if it’s paining you, goan wear my payint”

Refer to her post below:

As expected, ladies supported her statement and argued that men actually like it but pretend not to. However, some men said they don’t like it because women end up not returning the cloth.

Here’s some comments we saw from Netizens;

@dromomurewa_ wrote: “We complain because most of you don’t return them. You put them inside your bag and take them home 😢

@amah_ra wrote: “I think they like it low key😂😂😂Omo if your girlfriend doesn’t wear your stuff,you have been wearing rubbish bro”

@nene_george wrote: “You should rejoice when we wear your tinz. It’s only those we love, we dey wear their tinz”

