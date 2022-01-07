A student simply identified as Mastermind has called out Nigerian singer, Davido for allegedly purchasing goods worth N1million and refusing to pay.

According to the student who claims to be a student of Unilag, Davido reportedly bought the items since 2020 and since then, he has not paid off the N1million.

Mastermind wrote:

“I hate when famous people buy from we young youths hustling to make a living for ourselves here in Nigeria 🇳🇬 and not get paid, “how do you expect me to pay my rent and my school fees?

Please someone should tell @davido to pay for the items he bought since 24th December 2020 I have been hold this inside in silence for a long time, I did all the necessary things to do did all the follow up for a whole year before now, please note this is not clout chasing you pushed me to post all this,

I’m literally frustrated and emotionally down because of this, 1m Naira debt might be little to you but not small for me, I’m begging you in the name of God almighty this is over 1year ago I’m tired of calling your manager @asaasika and the guy that introduced you to me @deekay_dmw because they told me not to call them again they no longer pick my calls except you want me to die of depression,

“I’m a student of university of lagos (UniLag) I need my money i have bills in school to pay and house rent to pay, I lost my dad 2019 ending ever since then have been the one taking care of my mom, I’m not begging you to dash me money, pay the 1m debt thats all.”