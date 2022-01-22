TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


“Take your frustrations out of my page” – Bobrisky fires back at people who drop hate comments on her Instagram

Entertainment
By Peter

Popular crossdresser, Idris Okuneye, also known as Bobrisky, has taken to his page to complain about the constant deluge of hate comments he gets on his Instagram.

According to Bobrisky, while he understands that many people are filled with anger, poverty, and other unpleasant emotions, they should not air their grievances on his Instagram page.

Bobrisky slams people dropping hate comments on his Instagram page

The crossdresser wrote on IG;

“Is not all patients in Yaba are exactly mad, many people on Instagram need their brain checked, you followed an account on ig nobody forced you too yeah!!! And all you do is drop hate comments on that person’s page daily… who force you to follow that account?

To start with i don’t know you, I understand many of you ur life is full of hate, poverty, and many more… but take ur frustrations out of my page. Did anyone force you to follow my account ? I feel personally if you don’t like any of my post you can skip it or unfollow and go ur way, d point I don’t get it is where you come and drop hate comments everyday . Sis/bro life is not that deep honestly enjoy it.”

Refer to the post attached below:

