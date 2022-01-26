“The attention I get now is overwhelming” – Eniola Badmus speaks on weight loss transformation

Popular Nollywood actress, Eniola Badmus has gushed over her recent weight loss which made headlines on social media.

In a new post on instagram, the chubby actress opened up about the massive attention trailing her weightloss transformation.

Months ago, she underwent a gastric bypass surgery to shed some weight. Following this, Nigerians showered accolades on her as they revealed she looks beautiful in her new shape.

Taking to Instagram however, Eniola Badmus noted that the attention she gets as a result of her new body makes her feel like a newborn in a different life.

“The attention i get now is quite overwhelming feels like I’m a new born baby it’s a new life for me and a new journey So walk with me on this and be a partaker don’t dull,” she wrote.